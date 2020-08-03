COMMERCE - Mary Louise Gaines Carey Cromer, Commerce, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence Guy and Macy Lee (Homes) Gaines.
She is survived by her husband, J.C. Cromer; daughters, Debbie Andrews, Susan Parker and Michelle Jackman; son, Jason Cromer; brothers, Guy, Jimmy, Buddy, David and Mark; sisters, Ann Owensby, Guynelle Fletcher and Faye Gaines; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren
She was proceeded in death by a brother, Ricky Gaines.
Mrs.Cromer was a seamstress by trade and was employed by multiple manufacturers in the community.
Memorial service: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. The memorial service will be officiated by the Revs. Eric Shelton and Billy Owensby. Interment will follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 1 p.m. till the time of the service.
Ivie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
