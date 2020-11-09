COMMERCE - Mary Louise Hiland Lord, 79, Commerce, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Northridge Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Lord was born in Maysville to the late Ezra and Gertrude Daniel Hiland. She was a member of Blacks Creek Baptist Church and was retired from Gold Kist. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lord was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lord; daughter, Lisa Lord Jacobs; and brothers, Pat Hiland and Cecil Hiland.
Mrs. Lord is survived by her son, Lowell Lord, Danielsville; sisters, Frances Doss, Maysville, Marylyn Moffett, Baycliff, Texas, and Jeanette Haynes, Jefferson; brothers, Otis Hiland, Maysville, and Carl Hiland, Woodstock; aunt, Thelma Qualls; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. graveside at Blacks Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Jacobs officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, Ga. 30346.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
