Mary Louise Moon, 87, wife of the late Van Bethel Moon, died Friday, May 14, 2021.
Born in Banks County, she was the daughter of the late Milledge Nix and Anner Tanner Nix. Mrs. Moon retired from DuPont Manufacturing.
Survivors include her daughters, Faye (Greg) Moss and Diane (Tony) Russell; brother, W.C. Nix; grandchildren, Tina (Jeff) Smith, Rhonda (Ronnie) Collins, Bubba (Christy) Russell and Hannah Moss; and great-grandchildren, Courtney (Trey) Seamans, Blake Smith, Devin Collins (Callie Peck-fiancé), Brooke Russell, Mallory (Chase) Burdette, Danielle (Caleb) Wilson, Abbie, Ada and Vaydee Russell.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Dan Fernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Sandy Cross Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 17, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephes.com.
