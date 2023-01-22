WINDER - Mary Lynn Cartmill, 65, Winder, gained her wings on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Mary was a wonderful mother and friend. She retired from her job with the CDC after 20 years.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Geneva Woodall; brother, Captain Eddie Woodall; and grandson Lane Bullard.
She is survived by her husband, William Cartmill; son, Bud Altmiller and wife Kayla; daughter, Brittany Tiller and husband Ted; step-sons, Matthew Cartmill and wife Amanda, Geoff Cartmill, and Spencer Cartmill and wife Brittany; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives from Florida and Kentucky.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 403 Cedar Creek Road, Winder, Ga., 30680.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In