WINDER - Mary Lynn Stradley, 64, Winder, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Mrs. Stradley was a native of Winder and was a lifelong resident of Barrow County. She loved all animals and enjoyed being outdoors.
Mrs. Stradley is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Puckett and Helen House Puckett.
Mrs. Stradley is survived by her husband of 26 years, Robert Anthony Stradley, Winder; children, Roger (Sarah) Beaver, Bethlehem, John Beaver, Winder, and Ashley (Tyson) Page, Winder; siblings, Barbara Holmes, Mobile, Ala., Elaine Webb, Winder, Joy Lee, Winder, and Donald Puckett, Winder; along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family welcomes flowers for Mrs. Stradley.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In