WINDER - Mary Maddox Boggus, 75, Winder, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022.

Mrs. Maddox was born March 11, 1946 in Hoschton to the late Ralph and Ruby Harvey Maddox. She had resided in Barrow County for most of her life and was employed at Barrow Manufacturing Company.

Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Bobby Boggus, Winder; daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl and Johnny Emmett, Statham; and granddaughter and spouse, Morgan and Jacob Howington.

Graveside service: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

