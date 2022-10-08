BOWMAN - Mary Malinda Parham Coker, 77, Bowman, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mrs. Coker was born in Bowman, on July 5, 1945, daughter of the late Obie Parham and the late Etta Ruth Dixon Parham. She was a seamstress having worked at Oxford Manufacturing and was a member of Corinth Congregational Holiness Church in Bowman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald Coker.
Survivors include her daughter, India Coker, Bowman; and sister, Sara Beth Hobbs, Bowman.
Funeral service: Monday, October 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in the Mill Shoal Baptist Church Cemetery in Royston.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times, the family will be at their respective homes.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
