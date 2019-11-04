AUBURN - Mary McDonald Bramlett, 88, Auburn, went to be with her Lord and Savior November 2, 2019.
Mary was born August 23, 1931 in Barrow County to Willis “Mack” and Lizzie Cook McDonald, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her son, Jeff Bramlett and siblings, Hubert, Ruby, Gladys, Polly, Flora and W. J. “Doodle” Jr. She was a member of Nazareth United Methodist Church and had been a seamstress at Carwood Manufacturing Company of Winder.
Mary was a 1948 graduate of Winder High School and married Leon (Scram) Bramlett March 9, 1948. She worked many years as a seamstress before retiring to her home on Dee Kennedy Road in Auburn to spend more time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Leon “Scram” Bramlett, Auburn; daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Jimmy Stalnaker, Colbert, Susan and M. J. Everett, Auburn; daughter-in-law, Cecelia Bramlett, Holly Springs; eight grandchildren; and 17 great -grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Morris officiating. Interment will be in the Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made in memory of Mary Bramlett to Walden’s Cove Personal Care Home, 1442 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, Ga., 30549.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
