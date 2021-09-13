HOMER - Mary Nell Davis Parks, 82, Homer, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Mrs. Parks was born in Commerce, a daughter of the late Willie Charles Davis and the late Vinnie Ayers Davis. Mrs. Parks was a member of StonePath Church and was a retired buyer for Baker and Taylor. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Parks is preceded in death by her husband Henry Osborne Parks Jr.; brothers, Joe Buck Davis and Billy Ayers; and sister, Frances Ayers Childers.
Survivors include her daughter, Helen Bingham and her husband the Rev. Winfred Bingham, Maysville; son, Henry David Parks and his wife Jody, Homer; five grandchildren, Neil Bingham and his wife Beverly, Winder, Andy Bingham and his wife Jessica, Maysville, Ashlie Pelham and her Husband Matt, Jefferson, Garrett Parks and his wife Danielle, Commerce, and Melissia Parks, Lawrenceville; and 12 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. from the Dry Pond United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dugar Strickland officiating. The burial will follow in the Dry Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery with Neil Bingham, Andy Bingham, Garrett Parks, Matt Pelham, Ricky Hemphill and Steve Lanier honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
