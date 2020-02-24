ILA - Mary O’Kelley Saxon, 84, Ila, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospice House.

Mrs. Saxon was born in Commerce to the late Salley Suggs O’Kelley. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and a homemaker. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Saxon was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Saxon.

Mrs. Saxon is survived by her husband, Daniel Saxon, Ila; and brothers, Emory O’Kelley, Commerce, and Vernon O’Kelley, Winder.

Funeral service: Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Duncan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church Mission Fund.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

