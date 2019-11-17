JEFFERSON - Mary Parr Martin, 76, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Mrs. Martin was born in Pendergrass, a daughter to the late J.D. and Inez Bennett Parr. Mrs. Martin was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh “Boy” Martin; and her brother, Leroy “Buck” Parr.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her sons, Arthur “Ott” Martin and his wife Sharon, Maysville, Dean Martin and his wife Sissy, Nicholson; and Terry Martin and his wife Rhonda of Pendergrass; daughter, Wendy Mobley and her husband Rick, Jefferson; brothers, David Parr and Edward Parr, both of Danielsville, Lewis Parr, Commerce, and Timbo Parr, Jefferson; sisters, Bonnie Whisnant ,Bunnell, Fla., Dorothy Casey, Nicholson, Paulette Lewallen, Homer, and Barbara Sims, Water Valley, Miss.; grandchildren, Aubrey Martin, Amanda Martin, Alexis Martin, Courtney Seagraves and Nicholas Martin; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Tanner, Landon, Wyatt, Daisy and Adilyn; and a special nephew, Phillip Casey.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 19, 2019. at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Jesse Mealor officiating. The burial will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery with Nick Martin, Rick Mobley, Dustin Seagraves, Phillip Casey, Mitchell Casey and James Casey honored as pallbearers.
Visitation: Monday, November 18, 2019, from 7 until 9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
