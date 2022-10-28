dewitt

HULL - Mary Patricia Dewitt, 55, Hull, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late W.D. and Shelvie Shields; also preceded by her husband, John Dewitt. Mary was of the Baptist faith, loved her Georgia Bulldogs, and loved her dogs, Chubby and Chloe.

Survivors include her sister, Deborah (Billy) Wiley; brothers, Tim (Pamela) Arthur and Michael (Maggie) Arthur; nephews, Justin Arthur and Christopher Martin; and friend and caretaker, Donna Pearson.

Funeral service: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Barry Black officiating. The interment will be in Danielsville Memorial Park.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, at https://www.moaspets.com/donate.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

