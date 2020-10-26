HOSCHTON - Mary Rose (Morvan) Harris, 93, Hoschton, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Oaks at Braselton.
Mrs. Harris was born October 4, 1927 in Red Bank, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late George S. Morvan and Ethel (Lube) Morvan. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William Joseph Harris; and her daughter, Ann in 2013. Mrs. Harris moved to Hoschton from New Milton, West Virginia in 2014.
Mrs. Harris was a registered nurse. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Flowery Branch.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Zachok and son-in-law, Steven Zachok, Hoschton; her grandchildren, Lauren Zachok and Steven Zachok and his wife Ellen; great-grandchildren, Lucy, David, Henry and Ryan; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral mass: Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Flowery Branch.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In