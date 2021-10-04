TOCCOA - Mary Ruth Cochran Foy, 71, Toccoa, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Mrs. Foy was born on December 20, 1949, a daughter of the late John William and the late Alice Cochran. She was a seamstress having worked at R & R Manufacturing and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include sons, Shane Greenwood, Homer, and Barry Greenwood, Ila; grandchildren, Rebecca Greenwood and Autumn Greenwood; brother, Johnny Cochran, Auburn; and sisters, Laverne Cochran, Gainesville, and Peggy Daniels, Sugar Hill.
Mrs. Foy’s wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned at this time.
Mrs. Foy's wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned at this time.
