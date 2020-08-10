DANIELSVILLE - Mary Sue Dove Hanley, 60, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the St. Mary’s Hospice House in Watkinsville.
Mrs. Hanley was born in Royston on September 4, 1959, daughter of the late Lloyd Dove and the late Florine Graham Dove. She was a machine operator having worked at Johnson and Johnson and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Lee Hanley; daughters, Amber Johnson Bryant (Matthew), Royston, and Cheryl Summers (Britt), Danielsville; step-daughter, Crystal Bales (Jeremy), Forsyth; brother, Sam Dove (Sherry), Canon; sister, Barbara Dove (April), Danielsville; and seven grandchildren.
Graveside service: Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Thompson officiating. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.prutitfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In