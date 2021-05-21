HULL - Mary Sue Ginn, 92, Hull, died on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
A lifelong native of Madison County, Sue was born to John W. Gunnells and Mary Lucille Nash Gunnells on January 18, 1929. She married the love of her life, Edwin Ginn, and together they had one son, Edwin “Kim” Ginn. Sue worked at Eaton and Westinghouse and was a member of Union Baptist Church. Above all, she loved her family.
Along with her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; and their son Kim; along with seven siblings, Will D. Gunnells, Jimmy Gunnells, Johnette Swann, Rachel Williams, Marian Kimsey, Louise Gunnells and Ailene Gunnells.
Sue is survived by her sister, Myra Lesseur; three grandchildren, Dan (Jody) Ginn, Amber Ginn and Dylan (Jennifer) Ginn; three great-grandchildren, Roxy Ginn, Kiaya Vickery and Peter Ginn; one great-grandchild, Kyden Keto; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
