HOSCHTON - Mary "Tomi" Mitchell, 93, Hoschton, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Tomi grew up on a cattle ranch in Canton. While still in high school, she was employed with Southern Bell. Later Tomi moved to the Stone Mountain/Tucker area where she and her husband raised their children. They then moved to a farm in Buford and later to the golf course at Chateau Elan to be with family.
Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren always enjoyed visiting with her. Tomi was a friend to all.
Tomi was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Douglas Mitchell; parents, Jake and Lucile Johnson; and other siblings.
She is survived by her sons, Doug Mitchell and wife Carol, Keith Mitchell and wife Ejna, Darrell Mitchell and wife Gina, and Lane Mitchell; daughter, Jan Baker and husband Bob; sister, Rachel Christy; grandchildren, Rob Mitchell, Jeff Mitchell and wife Kelley, Jake Mitchell, Annabeth Mitchell, Kathrine Mitchell, Erin Johnson and husband BJ, Ric Mitchell and wife Jackie, Michael Mitchell and wife Abigail, Meredith Mitchell, Mitchell Christopher and Jana Waycaster and husband Craig; great-grandchildren Elic, Conner, Savannah, Jamie, Charlotte, Millie, Strud, Amelia and Jaxson; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, 1450 Pine Road, Dacula, GA 30019. Interment cremation.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 2-3 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions made be made to Northeast Georgia Hospice at neghsfoundation.com.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548. lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
