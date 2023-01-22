DANIELSVILLE - Mary Viola Smith, 85, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Born in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Sam Campbell and Madie Long Campbell. Mrs. Smith enjoyed reading, doing word searches and most importantly, she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Smith; and two brothers, William Campbell and Joe Campbell.
Survivors include two children, Barbara Alford and Tim Smith; two granddaughters, Crystal Alford and Scarlett Lyons; and two great-grandchildren, Aidan Alford and Mylie Pugh.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow in Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In