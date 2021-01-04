COMER - Maryann Threlkeld Dixon, 81, Comer, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Dixon was born in Carlton on July 23, 1939, daughter of the late Elroy Threlkeld and the late Elizabeth Harris Threlkeld. She was a homemaker and member of the Meadow Baptist Church in Comer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ralph Timothy Dixon; brothers, David Threlkeld and Jimmy Threlkeld; and sisters, Betty Wood and Rebecca Adams.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph J. Dixon; son, Philip Craig Dixon, Comer; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Tim Phillips, Comer; brother, Greg Threlkeld, Comer; sisters, Dorothy Kidd, Comer, and Vickie Grimes, Colbert; grandchildren, Elisa Hanley, Aaron Phillips and Colt Phillips; and four great-grandchildren..
Graveside service: Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Sarna officiating. The family is at the home.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Cancer Research Foundation at P.O. Box 414238 Boston, Mass. 02241.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In