VIDALIA - Matthew Douglas Peebles, 50, Vidalia, died at his home on Thursday, June 30, 2022, just one day short of his 51st birthday.
A native of Jefferson, Matt was the son of John Edwin and Connie Douglas Peebles. Matt’s maternal grandparents were the late Bruce and Corrinne Douglas of McRae, and his paternal grandparents were the late Julian and Nettie Peebles of Alamo.
After graduating from Jefferson High School, Matt furthered his education with an associate degree from Gainesville State College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from North Georgia College. Matt held positions in the criminal justice field, including the Jefferson and Vidalia police departments, Sea Island Company, and Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, before beginning his career with the United States Post Office in Vidalia.
Matt’s career with the Post Office was a perfect fit for his warm personality and jovial spirit. Matt enjoyed visiting with the many people on his postal route, bringing an infectious smile and often sharing a joke and a kind word with them. He will be greatly missed by his friends, family, and the many people who looked forward to a bright spot in their day as he delivered their mail.
Survivors include his fiancée, Michelle Burke, and her son Cameron; his sister, Carmen Peebles, Jefferson; his aunt, Jan Douglas McGinty Rutland, Clayton; first cousins, Melinda McGinty Elkins, Savannah, and Melissa McGinty Elzey, Clayton; and a host of cousins and caring friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service and burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in McRae. Lay Minister Norwood Davidson will officiate.
Familyt to receive friends: Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Instead of flowers, contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation (https://www.komen.org), to the Jefferson Public Library, 990 Washington Street, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, or to a charity of your choosing.
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In