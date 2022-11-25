COMMERCE - Mattie Jean Ayers, 89, Commerce, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Ayers was born in Homer to the late Luther and Lillie Belle White Jordan. She was a member of Bethany Christian Church. Mrs. Ayers was a homemaker, and also worked for the Banks County School System and Henderson Academy.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ayers was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Ayers; and daughters, Debbie Vaughn and Joan Maginnis.
Mrs. Ayers is survived by her sons, Steve Ayers (Carol), Dale Ayers (Debbie) and Marty Ayers (Kelly), all of Homer; daughter, Jenny North (Roger). Watkinsville; sister, Joanne Jordan, Jacksonville, Fla.; sons-in-law, Ronnie Vaughn, Athens, and Steve Maginnis, Greenville, S.C.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Christian Church with Pastor Richie Brown officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
The family has requested that flowers be omitted and donations be made to Bethany Christian Church, 312 Historic Homer Hwy., Homer, Ga. 30547.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
