CLEVELAND - Mattie Kate Mizell, 69, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Cleveland.
She was a resident of Cleveland for more than 50 years. Born on April 19, 1952, she was raised in Jefferson and was the daughter of the late Julius "Pony" Usher and Octavia Johnson Usher.
Ms. Mizell was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Usher; and sister, Willie Mae Usher. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses formerly located in Cleveland. Mattie brought a ray of sunshine into every room she entered. As her family, friends and many acquaintances will tell anyone, she never truly met a stranger, or at least they did not end as strangers.
Survivors include her brother, Jimmy Usher Sr. and his wife, Amy Nell Usher; sons, André Christe-Mizell and his spouse, Patrick Christe-Mizell, and Jason Mizell and his spouse, David Bedon; daughters, Monica Mizell and Charlie LaVelle and her spouse, David LaVelle; granddaughters, Kyra LaVelle, Raea Jones-Mizell and Caroline Christie-Mizell; grandsons, Kat Christie-Mizell, Truman Christie-Mizell, William Christie-Mizell and Dylan Mizell.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Barrett Funeral Home, 118 North Brooks Street, Cleveland, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 14, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, or the family asks that contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
The service will be livestreamed and can be found here: https://vimeo.com/664368436.
