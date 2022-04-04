ATHENS - Mattie Ruth Kittle, 81, Athens (South Jackson Community), entered rest Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Miss Kittle was born in Athens, the daughter of the late Frank C. and Mary Amanda Stringer Kittle. Miss Kittle was a homemaker and a member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church. She is preceded by her brother, John F. “Buster” Kittle.
Survivors include her sister, Martha Frances Kittle Puckett, Athens; sister-in-law, Ora Bell Kittle, Madison; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. from Crooked Creek Baptist Church with the Reverends Brenson Jennings and Tom Miles officiating. Miss Kittle will lie-in-state at the church from 1 until 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Honored as pallbearers will be Dean Stringer, Roy Stringer, Charlie Pittman, Ricky Kittle, Michael Stephens, Alan Stringer and Steven Landress.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
