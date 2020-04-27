Maurice Jane Ford was born in Gilliam, Louisiana in 1923.
Mrs. Ford was preceded in death by her parents Jonnie Grace Lane Garner and Alonzo Payne Garner, Atlanta. Mrs. Ford was also preceded in death by her first husband, Bynum Andrew Chandler, who was killed in WWII in the pacific in 1944. Also deceased are her two sons, Bynum A. (Bobby) Chandler Jr., Athens, and James R. (Randy) Chandler, Atlanta; four sisters, Dorine Stevenson, Winnsboro, S.C., Betty Jo Daniel, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., Geneva Nalley, Lawrenceville, and Peggy Oliver, Mableton; her only brother, Alonzo Payne Garner Jr., Blue Ridge; and her sister-in-law, Doll Daniel, Mableton.
Survivors include a brother-in-law, Marion R. (Buddy) Oliver; sister-in-law, Onieta Garner, Blue Ridge; and a large number of nieces and nephews and a number of step-grandchildren from Bynum (Bobby) Chandler.
Mrs. Ford lived a number of years with her first husband, Mr. Chandler in Charlotte, N.C. where her first son Bynum A. Chandler Jr. was born. Mr. Chandler was drafted into the Navy in 1943.
Mrs. Ford returned to Atlanta to be with her family after her husband’s death. She lived there a number of years. James R Chandler was born in 1945, three months after her husband’s death.
Mrs. Ford spent a number of years working for the Commerce Club in downtown Atlanta. She also worked a number of years in various restaurants in Atlanta, including Norris Candy Company on Peachtree Street.
In 1960 Mrs. Ford met and married Mr. Harold Ford. They lived a number of years in Atlanta, before moving to Jefferson in 1967, when they were able to purchase Mr. Ford’s grandparent's old home place. They spent a number of years restoring the old home place. Many years were spent enjoying time with friends and family there. Also many family reunions were held there for the Ford and Garner families. A lot of memories were made at the home place. Mr. and Mrs. Ford enjoyed 47 wonderful years on their farm up until Mr. Ford's death on March 8, 2007. He fought a long and difficult battle with Alzheimers.
Mrs. Ford also worked at the Athens Country Club until she retired in 1997 at the age of 74. After Mrs. Ford's retirement she was able to travel to a number of different countries over seas. She really enjoyed the trips to China, England and Germany. She was in Berlin when the wall was being taken down. She was able to attain a few pieces of the wall for a keepsake. Mrs. Ford also made two trips to the Holy Lands, and she was baptized in the Jordan River. Mrs. Ford considered this to be her best trip ever.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 from the Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery with visitation with the family at the graveside. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and maintain safe social distancing of six feet.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation at pkdcure.org.
