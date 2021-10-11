JEFFERSON - Maurita Mae Myers Fogle, 96, Jefferson, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Brighter Mornings.
Ms. Fogle was born in Carlisle, Penn. to the late Roy and Bertha Hurley Myers. Ms. Fogle was a missionary wife to France, nurse’s aide, member of Maysville Baptist Church, and an animal lover. Her life was well lived and loved.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Fogle was also preceded in death by her sons, Neal and Victor Fogle; and brother, Leon Myers.
Ms. Fogle is survived by her daughter, Beckie Fogle Johnson (Nick), Jefferson; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Fogle, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3 p.m. from Maysville Baptist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson officiating with the interment following on Monday from Rainbow Memorial Park, Gadsden, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maysville Baptist Church, 8875 Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, Ga. 30558.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In