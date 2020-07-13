WINDER - Mavis “Jorene” Turner, 84, Winder, passed on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Jorene was born on July 26, 1935 in Fitzgerald to the late Carter and Lu Maris Wilson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Turner; son, Nolan Clyde Snowden; daughter, Lisa Michelle Snowden; and sister, Sandra Wilson Thompson.
She is affectionally known as “Mama Jo’ by the grandkids, great-grandkids, family members and most friends. Mama Jo was mostly a homemaker for her four children but, did put in several stints at work for the Fitzgerald Underwear factory and Delphi (Battery division of GM). Mama Jo’s past time hobby was growing flowers, which she dearly loved and was quite good at it. She had a green thumb when it came to growing things. She thoroughly loved living and working in her community of the “Villas” in Winder, where she made a multitude of lasting friendships and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her son, Carl Snowden Jr., Fitzgerald; daughter, Nancy (Harry) Warren, Winder; grandchildren, Delanna (Jesse) Snowden, Fitzgerald, Christina (Matt) Cain, Statham, and Paige (Randy) Mullis, Leesburg; five great- grandchildren, Matthew Cain, Caitlin Snowden, and Michael, Breanna and Tyler Mullis; brother, Jack Simpson, Camden N.C.; and a niece, Deborah (Chuck) Landress, Winder.
Her wishes were to be cremated with no local service to be held and the family has respected these wishes. A private graveside service for the family will be held in Fitzgerald on Saturday, July 11th at 2:30 p.m.
Please remember her as the fun-loving lady that she was.
