COMER - Max Aaron Hand, Comer, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 62.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ella Faye Hand; brothers, Alex, Albert and Richard; and sisters, Bonnie and Kathy.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Ashley Hand; grandchildren, Brandon and Chasity; and girlfriend, Sandra Hunt.
Graveside service: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home - Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
