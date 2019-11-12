COMER - Max Aaron Hand, Comer, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 62.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ella Faye Hand; brothers, Alex, Albert and Richard; and sisters, Bonnie and Kathy.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Ashley Hand; grandchildren, Brandon and Chasity; and girlfriend, Sandra Hunt.

Graveside service: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home - Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.

Week of November 17-23

