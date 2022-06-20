HOSCHTON - Max Everette Martin, 81, Hoschton, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Max was born to the late Mendell and Julie McEver Martin at the Allen Hospital in Hoschton. He graduated from Jackson County High School, formerly Braselton High School.
On October 1, 1955 he had his first date with Martha Summerour, formerly of Forsyth County at the time. He and Martha celebrated 63 years of marriage together.
Max worked in the construction business for 62 years for J.A. Jones Company which was bought out by Holsman. Max enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing were his main hobbies with his grandson. He was a member of the Sporting Club Shooting Range, Rockwell Lodge #191 and a Past Master. Max enjoyed his social hour with friends at the Hoschton Café and his Friday night crowd.
Max or Mr. Martin, however you knew him, was always a very pleasant, kind gentleman. He always had a smile on his face and was a friend to all. Max tagged along and carried Martha and his family well. He was a member of Center Church in Hoschton.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan White; sister-in-law, Wilma Woodall; nephews, Jason Emmett and Bobby White; and niece, Joanie White.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Martin; son, Wayne Martin and wife Lisa; daughter, Cheryl Martin; grandson Wyatt Martin; brother, Wendell Martin and wife Cathy Clark, all of Hoschton; sister, Gail Emmett and husband Billy, Gainesville; sisters-in-law, Mary Mitchell and the late R.O., Douglas, and Wanda Strizemienski and husband Joe, Gainesville; nephews and nieces, Eric Emmett, Terri Drummond and husband Greg, Aimee Molina and husband Ernie, Erin Wilcox and husband Jon, Becky Cribbs and husband Jack, Lane Woodall and wife Lesia, Randy Woodall, Kelly Woodall and wife Melissa, Anna Hewell and husband Mike, Amy Gillespie and husband Randy, and Adam Strizemienski and wife Sarah; special friends, Jimmy Cornett, formerly of Hoschton, Bill Lapointe, Gainesville, Tim Sweat, Hoschton, and Danny Hughes, Dacula; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Blane Spence will be officiating. Interment cremation.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Rockwell Lodge #191, 191 Hall Street, Hoschton, Ga. 30548.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
