MAYSVILLE - Maxine Buffington Crane, 86, Maysville, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Born on May 12, 1935 in Cleveland, Mrs. Crane was the daughter of the late Otha Berrian and Ruth Yates Buffington. She was the widow of Bobby Talmadge Crane, retired from The Jackson Herald, a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church, and was preceded in death by a sister, Alma Combs.
Survivors include a son, Doug (Anita) Crane; daughters, Gretta Ward and Carolyn (Sandy) Spurlock; sister, Sadie (Harvey) Wilson; grandchildren, Derek Wardlaw, Kayla Presley, Eli (Savannah) Sanders and Jake Crane; great-grandchildren, Peyton Hawkins and Kenley Roesner; four step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; three nieces; and one nephew.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lebanon United Methodist Church with the Rev. Marshall Dale officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 27, 2021 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome or memorial gifts may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church at 3664 Lebanon Church Rd., Gillsville, GA. 30543.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
