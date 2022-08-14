Maxine Hinton Moore passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 11, 2022, while volunteering to serve pre-meals for the Dacula High School Football Team.
Maxine was born on March 13, 1938, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was the first of four children born to the late Edward “Taft” and Ernestine Hinton. She was married for 24 years to the late Levi Daniel Moore Sr.
She accepted Christ in her late 30s and exercised her faith being instrumental in taking her nieces and nephews to church activities such as financial offerings, Vacation Bible School and supporting food pantries.
Maxine received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Home Economics at Tennessee State University and she taught Home Economics in the Chattanooga Public School System. She continued her career at Chattanooga Human Services Department before retiring as a home maker and did a plethora of small businesses such as house painting, real estate, investing and catering.
Maxine was a very gentle caregiver and a woman of all trades. She loved being around family, fishing and cooking. She was known for being diligent in everything she did and having a generous heart. She was especially generous by being a second mother to her nieces and nephews.
She’s survived by sisters, Linda Taylor, Winder, and Melva Boulware (Dr. Raleigh “Jim”), Columbia, S.C.; sister-in-law, Carol Hinton Nolan (David), Dayton, Ohio (late brother, Edward Taft Hinton Jr.); nephews, Raleigh Boulware (Renee), Dacula, Peter Boulware (Kensy), Tallahassee, Fla., and Michael Boulware (Jessica), Columbia, S.C.; nieces, Dr. Kala Gray (Dr. Keith), Knoxville, Tenn., and Kala Joy Hinton, Charlotte, N.C.; great-nieces and nephews, Sydney, Simeon and Caleb Boulware, Dacula, Kensi, Leigha, Gracie, Lauren and Keith Jr., Knoxville, Tenn., Sommar, Jordan, Peter Jr, Christy and David, Tallahassee, Fla., and Michael John, Aspen, Titus and Levi, Columbia, S.C.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. Carter Funeral Home, 265 SR-211 Winder, Ga. 30680. The interment is Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 4 p.m. in Garmany Cemetery in Kensington, Ga.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Dacula Touchdown Club, 123 Broad Street, Dacula, Ga. 30019 or www.daculatouchdownclub.com.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
