COMMERCE - May Linda McLennan, 100, Commerce, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. McLennan was born in Commerce to the late Carl Washington and Clara Mae Edwards Faulkner. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McLennan was preceded in death by her husband, Mack McLennan; and son, Jimmy Carlton Brown.
Mrs. McLennan is survived by her children, Jack Brown (Elaine), Commerce, Kay Hill, Maysville, and Tilly Wilson, Black Mountain, N.C.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Dyer officiating. Interment will follow in the Short Family Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
