ALTO - Maybelle Goodson White, 99, Alto, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Mrs. White was born on February 8, 1922 in Banks County to the late Edwin C. and Lela Roberts Goodson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Ralph White; brothers, Noyl Goodson, Robert Goodson, Coy Goodson, Leon Goodson and Howard Goodson.
Mrs. White was a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church in Lula. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and raising flowers. She also loved to play music and spend time with all of her family. She loved her grandchildren deeply and was known to them as "Mamaw".
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Max White and Jeanne White, Alto; brother, Ralph Goodson, Alto; sister, Lavonne Martin, Alto; grandsons and spouses, Dr. Douglas White and Mallory, Graniteville, S.C., and David White and Jessica, Alto; great-grandchildren, Katie White and Daniel White, both of Alto; and a number nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Scott Ledbetter officiating. Interment will follow in the Wynne Family Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in Mrs. White's Memory to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 195, Baldwin, Georgia 30511.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-1700.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In