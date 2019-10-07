JEFFERSON - Mazie Ann Craig Venable, 93, Jefferson, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Venable was born in Homer to the late Harry Wright and Clara Bell Dills Craig. She was a member of Stonepath Church and was retired from Jefferson Mills.
Mrs. Venable is survived by her granddaughters, Tammy Hill (David), Tonya Chatham and Tracy Vitug (Marty); brother, Edgar Craig, Commerce; great-grandchildren, Corey Hill, Tyler Hill, Myca Vitug and Zach Chatham; and great-great-grandchildren, Lanier Hill, Knox Hill, Ace Hill, Natalee Gibson and Rylee Gibson.
Funeral service: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Carey Strickland and Dugar Strickland officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 7, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
