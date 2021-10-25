Meadow Snow Dean, 19, beloved daughter, sister and granddaughter, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 22, 2021.
Born in Athens, she was a daughter of Ronnie Robert Dean II and Christine Tamburich Dean. Meadow was employed at Amazon and was attending the University of North Georgia. She loved playing basketball, skateboarding and most importantly, spending time with her sisters. Meadow will be remembered for her beautiful smile and giving heart.
Survivors, in addition to her parents, include her sisters, Chastayne Dean and Syrena Dean; and her grandmother, Kathy Stocum Dean.
Funeral service: Monday, October 25, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 25, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
