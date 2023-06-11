BRASELTON - Mehdi Zareie, 74, Braselton, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
Mr. Zareie was born May 23, 1949, to the late Rajab Ali and Fatemeh Sabri Zareie in Sabzevar, Iran. He grew up and completed high school in the town of Tabriz. At age 18, he moved to Tehran where he completed two years of mandatory military service.
He traveled to the U.S. in 1970 on a J-1 visa to attend school at Gainesville Junior College. There he met his future lifelong partner, Brenda Sartain. He later finished his Bachelor of Science degree at Southern Polytechnic College.
Using his background in engineering, Mehdi was a dedicated and accomplished general contractor. He is responsible for the construction of many commercial and residential buildings in the Athens and Metro Atlanta area.
Mehdi was a gifted athlete all his life. In the early 1980s, he pioneered the first Persian Soccer team for the Atlanta District Amateur Soccer League and gained lifelong friends. Mehdi was an avid tennis player with hundreds of friends in the ALTA, USTA and local tennis communities. He belonged to many championship teams from 1991 to today.
Mehdi was a very dedicated husband, father, brother and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Sartain Zareie, Braselton; sons, Cameron, Cyrus and Cas; daughters-in-law, Sabrina, Danielle and Melanie; and sister, Nayer Mohseni. Mehdi was a devoted “Baba” to his six grandchildren, Izabella, Eliza, Arizona, Ezra, Juniper and Olivia.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 5 p.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Suwanee. Dinner will be served onsite immediately following the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love Your Story https://www.loveyourstory.us. Love Your Story is a local organization dedicated to helping people impacted by disabilities.
