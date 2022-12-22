Melanie Hope Martin, 46, passed away in Jefferson, early Monday morning on December 12, 2022.
She was born October 2, 1976, in Gainesville to Kay (Mark) Holden and Eddie (Bonnie) Marchbanks.
She was married to Brian Martin, her soulmate and love of her life, on October 16, 2016. Melanie is survived by her children, Bridget Baker, Cassidy Davidson, Logan Davidson, as well as Destinie Martin and Gracie Martin. Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Zander Baker, Cooper Baker and Tucker Baker; and her brothers, Matt Marchbanks and Kevin Marchbanks.
Melanie was the purest soul and kindest spirit. She loved cooking, singing, dancing and just being lively. She was non-judgemental and so incredibly accepting of everyone. Melanie was a breath of fresh air and always had the biggest smile in the room. Her laugh was one that echoed until every person in the room was sharing a smile. Melanie was the epitome of light and love.
Melanie loved making memories wherever she went with whoever was there, stranger or not. She lived in the moment and cherished every bit of it. There is not a sufficient amount of words to describe the love we all felt and still feel for Melanie or the loss we feel. She will forever be in our hearts.
We will be holding a celebration of life for Melanie on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Chapman Hill, 1960 Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson, Ga. 30549. The doors are open to anyone that would like to join in the celebration of Melanie’s life. While we are all still grieving, we hope to celebrate her life as much as possible. We hope to see many faces full of happy memories of Melanie in attendance.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
