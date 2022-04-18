Melba Jan Mabrey Dolan, 80, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Monday, April 11, 2022.
She was born on February 1, 1942 to Frank and Marie Mabrey of Lawrenceville.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Mabrey and Bonnie Parshall; and husband Jim Dolan, Commerce.
Melba will be remembered for her love of family, gardening, NASCAR, fishing, quick wit, reading and cooking.
She is survived by her brother, David Mabrey (wife Tammy), Hartwell; and children, Jan Summerford, Commerce, Keith Johnson (wife Kim), Viera, Fla., Randy Melton (wife Tammy), Carnesville, Sandra Melton, Commerce, Cathi Haynes (husband Billy), Elberton, Cindy O’Barr, Commerce, and Amanda Woods (husband Tyler) Danville, Ala.; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation or memorial at this time. A family service will be held at a later date.
