COMMERCE - Melba “Janet” Embrick, 61, Commerce, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Born on January 8, 1962, Miss Embrick was the daughter of the late Walter Wallace and Mary Bagwell Embrick. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include brothers, Alan (Tami) Embrick, Larry Embrick, Chris Embrick, Keith Embrick and Tony (Shelia) Embrick.

Funeral service: Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating. Burial will follow in Cabin Creek Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

