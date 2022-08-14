COMMERCE - Melba McClure Jones, 80, Commerce, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Born in Gilmer County, she was the youngest of seven children. She was a resident of Commerce for 44 years, and retired from customer service at Levolor.
Melba was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Grady Jones; and her daughter, Maxine McClure.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Kevin Shawn) Loden, and their son, Zachary, Commerce; step-daughter, Laura (Lamar) Lee and their daughters, Nikita, Brandi and Alesha, Gainesville; sisters, Mavis Mennino, Norwolk, Conn., and Doris Ely, Glenwood Springs, Colo.; and a number of great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Lord and Stephens Chapel followed by burial at Arnoldsville Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
