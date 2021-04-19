carter
WINDER - Melia Ann Carter, 89, Winder, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

She was born March 7, 1932 in Barrow County to the late Nicodemus and Millie Ann Austin Vanderford. Mrs. Carter was preceded by her husband, Douglas Carter, and had resided here all of her life. She was a retired seamstress, having worked at R & R Manufacturing Company. Mrs. Carter was of the Baptist denomination.

Surviving are son, Michael Carter, Winder; grandchildren, Dalton (Bailey) Carter, Winder, and Marlana (Dylan) Ivey, Bethlehem; great-grandchildren, Abel Ivey and Chase Ivey.

Graveside service: Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 2 p.m.at the Carl Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Fleeman officiating.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

