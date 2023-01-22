Melinda Gail (Hammond) Hill, 53, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023.
She was born May 3, 1969, to Larry Hammond and Linda Sosbee. Melinda loved spending time with her kids, and all eight of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Hill; children, Kenneth Dewayne Hill, Larry Wayne Hill, Jennifer Marie Hill and Whitney Chastine (Hill) Drake; and grandchildren, Corey Reid Reyes, Haley Marie Morrell, Miles Carson Hill, Braylon Cohen Brownlee, Brinley Gail Drake, Easton Oliver Hill, Cooper Finn Hill and Emery LouAnn Hill.
Funeral service: Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East Chapel, with Pastor Tim Hammond officiating. The interment will be in Athens Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
