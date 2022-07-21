ATHENS - Melissa Dawn Escoe Hall, 54, Athens, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home.
Born in Athens, Melissa was a daughter of Jimmy and Brenda Escoe of Watkinsville. She loved her family and loved taking care of others as a nurse at Quiet Oaks Health Care Center in Crawford. Melissa was a diehard UGA fan and enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Survivors, in addition to her parents, include husband, Bill Hall, Athens; children, Morgan Wainwright (Evan), Covington, and Jamie Skipper, Watkinsville; brother and sister-in-law, Robert M. and Janet Escoe, Watkinsville; and grandchildren, Bentley, Rider, Wyatt and Willow Wainwright and Easton Huff.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
