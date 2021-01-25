WINDER - Melody Jane Prater, 56, Winder, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
Ms. Prater was a member of Midway Christian Church. She graduated from Winder-Barrow High School in 1983. Ms. Prater was a substitute teacher with the Barrow County School System. She worked with McNeil Specialty Company developing Splenda until it was approved by the FDA. Melody was a well-loved person and loved doing for other people.
Ms. Prater is preceded in death by her father, James "Jimmy" Prater Sr.; sister, Linda Ann Prater; and grandparents, Leslie Finch and Annie Lou Finch.
Ms. Prater is survived by her loving and devoted mother, Mrs. Mary Ann Prater, Winder; brother, Jim Prater Jr.; and nieces and great-nephew, Cyndi Yelinek, Hannah Cooke and Hunter Gregory.
Graveside service: Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Reverend John Burchfield officiating.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mercy Health Center, 700 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens, Georgia, due to their loving and dedicated care that they provided for Melody.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
