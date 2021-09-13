LULA - Melvin Douglas Morris, 67, Lula, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Born on November 17, 1953 in Banks County, Mr. Morris was the son of the late W.S. and Martha Rose Sims Morris. He was the widower of Cyndi Lou Williams Morris, was retired from Lucent Technologies, was of the Christian faith, and was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Fowler.
Survivors include daughters, Tracy Arrowood, Kasie (Brandon) Sellner, Carley (Bryan) Daniels and Jessie (Will) Gordon; brothers, Stanley Morris, Glenn Morris and Steve Fowler; sister, Michelle Fowler; step-daughter, Heather Campagna; grandchildren, Dylan, Ashlan, Jolee, Jaden, Everleigh, Charley, Bryley, Emma, Breeze, Grason and Scarlett; and great-grandchildren, Easton and Ridge.
Memorial service: Monday, September 13, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Trudy Galloway and Steve Fowler officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In