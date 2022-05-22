Melvin “Duck” Pierce, 77, cherished husband, father, papa and brother, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Born in Elberton, he was a son of the late Hoyt Pierce and Beulah Coile Pierce. Melvin was a Veteran of the United States National Guard and retired from Atlanta Gas Light Company after almost 25 years of employment. He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed gifting his projects to those dearest to him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 48 years, Patsy McCannon Pierce.
Survivors include his two sons and their families, Brian Pierce (Amanda) and Amberly and Wyatt, Jason Pierce (Robin) and Garrett; grandchildren, Meggan and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Vivian and Adeline; siblings, Mason Pierce, Gene Pierce, Glenda Turner and Drennon Pierce; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear, dear friends.
Funeral service: Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with the Rev. Eric Buffington officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Darren Pierce, Nathan Pierce, Steven Turner, Garrett Gailey, Rudy Mathews and Mike Youngblood. Honorary pallbearers will be honor guard personnel from the Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 20, 2022 from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colbert First Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, Colbert, Ga. 30628; Whitehall Baptist Church, 392 Whitehall Road, Athens, Ga. 30605 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
