CARLTON - Melvin “Gib” Headley, 85, Carlton, passed away at home, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Gib was born on March 26, 1935 in Londonderry, Ohio to the late Charles Newton Headley and Margaret Florence Russell Headley.
After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he retired as a Master Chief after 30 years. He later began working for Disney World as a project planner for over 20 years. Gib was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was always keeping busy and enjoyed gardening, boating and motorcycles.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Headley.
Survivors include his fiancé, June Hawkins; children, Teri Debusk ( Dennis), Margaret Headley, Tim Hawkins and family, and Beck Vasquez; sister, Sally Headley; brother, Joe Headley (Candy); grandchildren, Nathan Debusk, Mandy Wolfe, Kayla Mercado, Alysa Vasquez and family, and Olivia Smith and family; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Brooklyn, Bryson, Waylon and McKenna.
Gib will be greatly missed by the many people who loved and cherished him. The family would like to thank nurses Jennifer and Amy and the rest of the staff at Compassionate Care Hospice for their exceptional care and support during such a difficult time.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lord & Stephens, Madison Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.
