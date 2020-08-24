WINDER - Melvin Howell Webb, 79, Winder, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.
He was of the Baptist faith. Melvin retired from the U.S. Army as a medic after 22½ years of service, serving two of those years in Vietnam. He also retired as an LPN with Barrow Medical Center after 22 years. Melvin was a caring man and loved his community and served in several organizations including the Winder VFW, the Winder Lions Club, the Statham American Legion and the Moose Lodge.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Anna Melisa Lord Webb; his step-mother, Sarah Webb, his loving wife of 42 years, Marianne Webb and two sons, Melvin and Manfred Webb.
He is survived by his daughter, Melisa Webb, Winder; two brothers, Richard and Perry Webb, Gainesville; two sisters, Carolyn Joyce, Maysville, and Elaine Webb Rogers, Maysville; five grandchildren, Heidi Botelho, Richard Wert, Christian Webb, Marianne Northcut and Alex Webb; and four great-grandchildren, Hayden, Mattie, Maverick and Handley Botelho.
Family to receive friends:: Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
