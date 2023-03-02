PENDERGRASS - Melvin “Monk” Tolbert, 83, Pendergrass, entered rest Monday, February 27, 2023.
Mr. Tolbert was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Jesse and Ruby Spratlin Tolbert, graduated from Georgia State where he received his BBA in Business.
Mr. Tolbert attended the First Baptist Church of Jefferson and also The Jefferson Church. Along with his family Mr. Tolbert operated the Otasco Store in Jefferson for 28 years, was a partner at Bailey Winston Real Estate Management, LLC, and has served as Mayor of Pendergrass for 23 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Tolbert is preceded by his wife of 57 years, Glenda Gee Tolbert; brother, Alfred “Tabo” Tolbert; and sisters, Nell Tolbert Segars and Becky Tolbert Slover.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Porter Tolbert, Pendergrass; two sons, Mark Tolbert (Jackie), Pendergrass, and Scott Tolbert (Joy), Commerce; four grandchildren, Kristi Smallwood, Adam Tolbert, Abby Tolbert and Ivy Tolbert; and four great-grandchildren, Levi Smallwood, Braylin Tolbert, Breanna Tolbert and Colt Tolbert.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. from The Jefferson Church with the Reverend Nick Dalton and Dr. Michael Helms officiating with burial to follow in the Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Ed Pass, Willie Pittman, Nathan Pruitt, Heavy Cannon and Rob Russell.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 9-11 a.m. at The Jefferson Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pendergrass Baptist Church, P.O. Box 146, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
