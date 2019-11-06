ATHENS - Merdell Thurmond Evans, 85, Athens, (Attica Community) entered into rest Monday, November 4, 2019.
Mrs. Evans was born in McRae, the daughter of the late Joseph L. (Fate) Thurmond and the late Annie Mae Damron Thurmond, and was a retired para pro with the Jackson County School System. Mrs. Evans was a proud member of her community and served as a poll official for the Attica Voting Precinct for many decades, and was a faithful member of the Crooked Creek Baptist Church.
Mrs. Evans is preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Evans; and five brothers, Paul, Cohen, Joe, Bill and Leon Thurmond.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Turner and her husband Wendell, Bogart; along with other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Crooked Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Brenson Jennings and Dr. Ronnie Healan officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Dean Stringer, Jake Stringer, Cody Clark, Ricky Beusse, Wayne Turner and Mike Gunter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crooked Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 6202 Jefferson River Rd., Athens, Ga., 30607.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
