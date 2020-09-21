WINDER - Merita Joanne Meadows, 72, Winder, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Ms. Meadows was born on October 21, 1947 to James McCullough and Frances (Hamby) McCullough. Ms. Meadows was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her brother, Jack (Vickie) McCullough; nephews, Ricky (Susan) McCullough, Jackie (Missie) McCullough and Blake McCullough; great-nephews, Jaxon McCullough and Marcus (Hannah) McCullough; as well as a host of extended family members.
Ms. Meadows was the owner of Lion and the Lamb Pet Service. She enjoyed playing her guitar and singing and she loved her family and the Lord.
Funeral service: Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Memory Chapel at Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Darryl Wells officiating. Burial will follow at New Rocky Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Mansfield with Donna Odums officiating the committal service.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations in Ms. Meadows memory be made to CHOA or flowers are graciously welcomed.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with arrangements.
